ROCK BAND AC/DC are taking to the stage in Croke Park this evening, their first Irish show in nine years.

Dublin is the last stop of the European leg of the band’s Power Up tour, which is named after their latest album.

If you’re heading to the gig today, here’s everything you need to know.

Who’s playing?

AC/DC formed in 1973, so its members have changed over the years. The line-up on this tour is: Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Angus Young (lead guitar, backing vocals), Stevie Young (rhythm guitar, backing vocals), Chris Chaney (bass guitar, backing vocals) and Matt Laug (drums).

When does it start?

Doors open at 5pm and the support act is expected to take the stage around 7pm, with AC/DC usually following around 8.30pm.

Who is the support act?

The Pretty Reckless, a rock band from New York City. The lead vocalist is Taylor Momsen (who, if you don’t know from her music career, you may recognise from playing Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl).

How do I get there?

There’s a fair number of Dublin Bus routes that go to or near Croke Park and Drumcondra: 1, 6, 7, 7a, 11, 13, 15, 16 27, 27a, 27b, 33, 40, 40b, 40d, 40e, 41b, 41c, 41d, 42, 43, 44, 53a, 122, 123, and 130.

Dublin Bus usually operates some diversions on concert and match days. The exact operating times of the diversions for this concert should be confirmed today.

The route diversion plan involves the 1, 11, 13, 16, 33, 41/a/b/c, and 44.

Advertisement

Outbound diversion plan: Buses take the normal route to Dorset Street then divert via Whitworth Road to Prospect Road, Prospect Way, Botanic Road, Mobhi Road. The 11 and 13 resume their normal route. Buses turn at Ballymun Road Triangle to Griffith Avenue to Swords Road and back onto the normal route.

Inbound diversion plan: Normal route to Swords Road. 1, 16, 33, 41/a/b/c then divert to Griffith Avenue, Mobhi Road (where 11 and 13 divert), Botanic Road, Whitworth Road to Dorset Street and then return to the normal route.

Other transport options in the city are the Green and Red Luas lines. Get the Red Line to Connolly or the Green line to Parnell or Marlborough and it’s around a 20-25 minute walk from any of those stops to Croke Park.

The closest DART stations are Connolly and Clontarf (though Clontarf could take about 25-30 minutes to walk from to Croke Park). If you’re coming from further field, the closest railway station is Drumcondra, which is only a few minutes from the stadium.

The Dublinbikes.ie share scheme has stations not too far from Croke Park. The closest one is on the North Circular Road.

When you arrive near Croke Park, follow the route that matches the colour listed on your ticket.

Am I allowed to bring a bag?

The show’s promoter MCD has advised concert-goers not to bring large bags or backpacks as they may be delayed or refused entry. There are no storage facilities at the site.

Bags smaller than A4 size should be okay but bag larger than A4, as well as glass or cans, umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, professional cameras and audio recording equipment will not be permitted, nor will banners, flags or posters larger than A3 that could impede other attendees’ view.

Regarding drink bottles, MCD says: “No glass, metal or hard plastic bottles will be permitted. No bottles of any kind are permitted on the pitch. Standing ticketholders should not carry any sort of reusable bottles. Seated ticketholders may carry resealable soft collapsible water skin/bottles.”

What will the weather be like?

Met Éireann’s forecast says it’ll be a cloudy day with temperature highs of 16 to 20 degrees followed by an evening with sunny spells but some isolated showers.