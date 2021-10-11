The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Traveller Health

1. Our colleague in Noteworthy Maria Delaney has carried out an investigation into the uphill battle facing Traveller children for access to health and reveals a lack of targeted actions.

Among the many issues raised our probe has found that travellers have the highest rate of perinatal deaths – the number of stillbirths and deaths from 22 weeks’ gestation to seven days after birth – out of all ethnicities.

Deirdre Jacob

2. Gardaí investigating the 20 year mystery of the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob will begin a dig at a site later today in Kildare.

Deirdre Jacob was last seen on 28 July 1998 near her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

She is one of at least six women who vanished in the east of the country in the 1990s.

Submarine spy

3. A US Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

In a criminal complaint detailing espionage-related charges against Jonathan Toebbe, the government said he sold information for nearly the past year to a contact he believed represented a foreign power.

Limerick incident

4. A woman in her 20s has been charged in relation to a serious injury hit-and-run traffic collision that happened in Limerick in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three pedestrians, one man and two women, were struck by a vehicle which left the scene at Corn Market Row in Limerick at around 1am.

All three people were removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

Hospital protest

5. Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) in Connolly Hospital will protest outside the hospital today to highlight excessive workloads and increasingly unsafe conditions.

The protest is set to take place at the main entrance of Connolly Hospital at 1pm this afternoon following warnings from nurses that staff are under increased pressure and patient care is being compromised.

Sydney reopens

6. Sydney hairdressers, gyms, cafés and bars reopened to fully vaccinated customers on Monday for the first time in more than 100 days after the city achieved a vaccination benchmark.

Australia’s largest city planned to reopen today after 70% of the New South Wales state population aged 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

By Monday, 73.5% of the target population was fully vaccinated and more than 90% had received at least one dose.

‘No jab, no job’

7. New Zealand has announced a sweeping “no jab, no job” policy for most healthcare workers and teachers to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We can’t leave anything to chance so that’s why we are making it mandatory,” said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who is also the education minister.

Doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers must be double-jabbed by 1 December while everyone working in the education sector who has contact with students must have their two doses by 1 January.

Climate on TGIP radar

8. The climate crisis is an issue facing every person across the world, and the science is clear that human influence has warmed the climate “at a rate that is unprecedented in at least the last 2,000 years”.

The Good Information Project’s next cycle focuses on the climate crisis. It aims to provide you with the information you need on the planet’s current situation and what needs to be done.

