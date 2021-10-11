#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 11 October 2021
UK police to take 'no further action' after reviewing claims by Prince Andrew's accuser

Prince Andrew is the subject of a lawsuit in the US brought by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her.

By Press Association Monday 11 Oct 2021, 8:17 AM
Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE METROPOLITAN POLICE are taking no further action after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who is taking legal action against Britain’s Prince Andrew. 

Virginia Giuffre is suing Queen Elizabeth’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

She claims she was trafficked by Epstein, Andrew’s former friend, to have sex with Andrew in London when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

Prince Andrew has denied all the allegations.

In August, when asked about the recently reported US legal action, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said she had asked officers to again review allegations connected to Epstein.

In a radio interview, she said “no-one is above the law” when questioned about claims of sexual assault against Andrew.

Yesterday, the Met said: “As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”

The update – first reported by Channel 4 News – also confirmed the force had completed its review into allegations reported in June by the broadcaster that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the late Epstein’s former girlfriend, trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.

The Met said: “We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken.”

The force said it is continuing to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.

The Sunday Times reported that officers had contacted Ms Giuffre, but the Met said they do not confirm who they might have spoken to as part of police inquiries.

Last week, a US judge agreed for Andrew’s lawyers to receive a copy of a 2009 settlement between Ms Giuffre and Epstein they believe will nullify the civil case against the royal.

Press Association

