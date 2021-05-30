The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

CMO shocked

1. Our lead story this morning deals with Tony Holohan’s comments following a largescale public gathering on South William Street, Dublin.

In a tweet he said he was “absolutely shocked” by the large crowds on the popular south city centre area.

Videos circulating on social media and messaging apps showed a large crowd in the area, particularly around the junction of Coppinger Row.

Belarus

2. We also take a look at the protest in Dublin yesterday in solidarity with political prisoners in Belarus.

It came days after the dramatic arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich when the Ryanair passenger plane he was travelling in was diverted to Minsk by Belarusian flight controllers.

The demonstration on O’Connell Street in Dublin today saw costumes, including the figure of Darth Vader, with the face of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and calls to “stop the terror”.

Boris gets wed

3. He may be suffering a political crisis or two but that has deterred British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from marrying his long term partner Carrie Symonds.

The events took place last night, in secret, in London. The pair are said to have exchanged vows in Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of close friends and family.

Downing Street would not comment on the reports, but Tory MPs and ministers sent their congratulations to the couple.

Pedestrianised

4. The country continues its roll towards reopening as the capital declares three streets Dublin south city centre will have traffic changes brought in from today to help facilitate outdoor dining in the coming weeks.

Hume Street, Ely Place and Merrion Row will see changes including widened footpaths and cycle lanes following a recent trial.

Dublin City Council said the measures will be in place initially for the summer months, with a review due in autumn to look at continuing long-term.

Outdoor service at bars and restaurants can resume from 7 June under plans approved by the government on Friday.

PCR Tests

5. Minister for State Ossian Smyth has said that there will be no free PCR testing provided by the state for those who are seeking to travel abroad under new travel rules.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Saturday With Katie Hannon, Smyth said that under the EU’s Digital Green Cert programme, people will need either proof of vaccination, proof of recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test to fly abroad within the EU.

Giedre

6. Gardaí have reissued their appeal to help them locate missing Giedre Raguckaite, a Lithuanian national who disappeared from Louth three years ago.

Giedre was last seen being assisted into a house in Laytown by two men on the night of 29 May 2018.

It is understood that she was very intoxicated at the time and Gardaí believe that she left the house at approximately 1:45 am on 30 May.

Since then, there have been no sightings or contact from Giedre.

Debunked

7. Our debunking series has been looking at an other of the many online conspiracy theories centred around the pandemic.

Numerous social media posts have featured claims about Covid-19 and vaccines by former Pfizer employee Mike Yeadon.

Yeadon, a retired British scientist, has been a vocal critic of health authorities for introducing lockdown measures, requirements to wear face masks and rolling out vaccines against Covid-19.

Our article picks apart the claims and decides if any of his pronouncements carry any credibility.

China

8. China is continuing its plan to reach out into space as an automated spacecraft docked with China’s new space station on Sunday carrying fuel and supplies for its future crew, the Chinese space agency announced.

The Tianzhou-2 spacecraft reached the Tianhe station eight hours after blasting off from Hainan, an island in the South China Sea, China Manned Space said.

It carried space suits, living supplies and equipment and fuel for the station. Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is the third and largest orbital station launched by China’s increasingly ambition space program.

