Gardaí issue appeal for information on third anniversary of disappearance of Geidre Raguckaite

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for information regarding Giedre Raguckaite, a Lithuanian national who disappeared from Louth three years ago.

Giedre Raguckaite was last seen being assisted into a house in Laytown by two men on the night of 29 May 2018.

It is understood that she was very intoxicated at the time and Gardaí believe that she left the house at approximately 1:45 am on 30 May.

Since then, there have been no sightings or contact from Giedre.

Earlier that evening, Giedre had made contact with a friend and at approximately 6:30 she called her father in Lithuania. She told him that she was out socialising after being in a licenced premises/hotel earlier.

The licenced premises mentioned is not known and Gardaí believe that she was in the Dundalk area until approximately 8pm.

Gardaí are currently seeking to speak with anyone who:

Observed Giedre out socialising on Tuesday night, 29th May 2018.

May have provided accommodation for Giedre between 24th – 25th May 2018 or is aware of where she stayed.

Is holding, or is aware of the whereabouts of, any personal items of Giedre’s that was left behind during that period.

Observed Giedre in the company of the two men on the evening of Tuesday the 29th of May 2018 or thereafter.

May have any information in relation to Giedre’s activities during that period.

Gardaí have asked that anyone with information to contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda station on 042 388 470 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí have also said that native Lithuanian speakers are available if members of the public wish to speak in Lithuanian.