Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal Pro-Palestine demonstrators hold a candle vigil for those who have died in the Gaza Strip, in Dublin this evening. Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

AP Photo / Mosa’ab Elshamy Archaeologists have unearthed ancient ruins of what they believe was once a bustling port city near the capital of modern-day Morocco. The experts dug out thermal baths and working class neighbourhoods at Chellah, near Rabat. AP Photo / Mosa’ab Elshamy / Mosa’ab Elshamy

#GAZA An Irish citizen trapped in Gaza said Israel is applying “every kind of punishment that you can think of” on the besieged region.

#UK A security officer is set to stand trial next year accused of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

#SCOTLAND Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to reveal whether she deleted pandemic WhatsApp messages to “retain a semblance of credibility”.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Beatles fans at HMV in Liverpool for a special midnight launch event for the release of the last Beatles song, Now And Then, allowing fans in the home city of the four Beatles members to be the first to get their hands on the new music. Alamy Stock Photo

The Beatles released their last ever song today.

The iconic rock band, that continued to make music after the deaths of John Lennon and George Harrison, has used technological advances to bring back their old friends – in audio and now visual form.

The cover art for the song shows Harrison and Lennon aged by AI to blend with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who are now in their 80s.

Harrison’s son Giles helped produce the song and Peter Jackson directed the music video, which came out today.

Jackson described the video, which incorporates unseen candid footage of the Beatles at the height of their fame, as “pretty nutty” and providing a “much needed balance between the sad and the funny”.