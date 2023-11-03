Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#GAZA An Irish citizen trapped in Gaza said Israel is applying “every kind of punishment that you can think of” on the besieged region.
#UK A security officer is set to stand trial next year accused of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.
#SCOTLAND Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to reveal whether she deleted pandemic WhatsApp messages to “retain a semblance of credibility”.
PARTING SHOT
The Beatles released their last ever song today.
The iconic rock band, that continued to make music after the deaths of John Lennon and George Harrison, has used technological advances to bring back their old friends – in audio and now visual form.
The cover art for the song shows Harrison and Lennon aged by AI to blend with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who are now in their 80s.
Harrison’s son Giles helped produce the song and Peter Jackson directed the music video, which came out today.
Jackson described the video, which incorporates unseen candid footage of the Beatles at the height of their fame, as “pretty nutty” and providing a “much needed balance between the sad and the funny”.
