Dublin City Council workers remove christmas trees from a drop off spot in Sandymount, Dublin. Sam Boal
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
0
849
44 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

christmas tree disposal 05_90696612 Dublin City Council workers remove christmas trees from a drop off spot in Sandymount, Dublin. Sam Boal Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage The burnt-out Japan Airlines plane at Haneda airport AP via PA AP via PA

#PALESTINE Israel continued bombing southern Gaza today as the UN warned the besieged Palestinian territory has been rendered “uninhabitable” by three months of bombardment, siege and invasion.

#UKRAINE A Russian strike killed at least 11 people in eastern Ukraine today as cross-border exchanges continued to escalate. 

#JAPAN Transport officials searched for a voice recorder from the severely burned fuselage of a Japan Airlines plane, seeking information on what caused a collision with a small coastguard plane on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

#RESCUE A woman in her 90s was pulled from the rubble alive five days after a devastating earthquake hit Japan. 

PARTING SHOT

06012024-wicklow-ireland-photo-leon-farrell-rollingnews-ie Hill walkers on Djouce Mountain in County Wicklow. Leon Farrell Leon Farrell

For today’s parting shot, enjoy this stunning photograph of hillwalkers taking in the scenery from Djouce Mountain in Co Wicklow.  

The hikers were looking out over a particularly picturesque Lough Tay this afternoon and the scene was captured by photographer Leon Farrell. 

