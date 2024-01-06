Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin City Council workers remove christmas trees from a drop off spot in Sandymount, Dublin. Sam Boal Sam Boal

A local councillor in Ballinrobe Co Mayo said that plans for 50 asylum seekers to move into a building in the locality have been scrapped following an overnight protest.

Helen McEntee confirmed the resignation of judge Gerard O’Brien, who was recently convicted of multiple cases of sexual assault.

Members of the Seanad’s Civil Engagement Group wrote a letter to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste asking the Government to join South Africa in charging Israel with genocide through the International Court of Justice.

Gardaí investigating an arson attack on a Galway hotel that was earmarked to house asylum seekers searched four properties in the locality and made seizures as the Justice Minister Helen McEntee urged witnesses to come forward.

Micheál Martin warned that a widening conflict in the Middle East would have devastating consequences for the world.

RTÉ said it had received over 600 emails calling on it to boycott Eurovision due to Israel’s involvement in the song contest.

INTERNATIONAL

The burnt-out Japan Airlines plane at Haneda airport AP via PA AP via PA

#PALESTINE Israel continued bombing southern Gaza today as the UN warned the besieged Palestinian territory has been rendered “uninhabitable” by three months of bombardment, siege and invasion.

#UKRAINE A Russian strike killed at least 11 people in eastern Ukraine today as cross-border exchanges continued to escalate.

#JAPAN Transport officials searched for a voice recorder from the severely burned fuselage of a Japan Airlines plane, seeking information on what caused a collision with a small coastguard plane on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

#RESCUE A woman in her 90s was pulled from the rubble alive five days after a devastating earthquake hit Japan.

PARTING SHOT

Hill walkers on Djouce Mountain in County Wicklow. Leon Farrell Leon Farrell

For today’s parting shot, enjoy this stunning photograph of hillwalkers taking in the scenery from Djouce Mountain in Co Wicklow.

The hikers were looking out over a particularly picturesque Lough Tay this afternoon and the scene was captured by photographer Leon Farrell.