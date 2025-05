TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has signalled a delay to the rollout of health warnings on alcohol bottles over concerns about the global trade environment.

Responding to a question in the Dáil today on the matter, Harris said the timeline around implementation of the labels is “under consideration”.

The labels are due to come into force from 22 May 2026 following the introduction of a law in 2023 by then Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The law means that the labels of alcohol products will state the calorie content and grams of alcohol in the product.

They will also warn about the risk of consuming alcohol when pregnant and of the risk of liver disease and fatal cancers from alcohol consumption.

Ireland is the first country in the world to introduce such regulations.

A three-year lead-in time was built into the law in order to give businesses time to prepare for the change.

However, in recent weeks there have been suggestions that the law would be delayed in response to concerns arising from US tariffs.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told RTÉ Radio 1 at the beginning of this month that the introduction of the labels would be looked at following Trump’s tariff announcements.

However, the Irish Independent reported on 22 April that the Department of Health said there was no review in place in relation to the timeline.

Speaking in the Dáil today, the Tánaiste said: “I think this is something that we do need to give consideration to in terms of the timeline for implementation. We find ourselves in a very new trade environment and we always say we have to control what we can control.

“This is certainly something that merits at least considering in that space when we hear the concerns being addressed. I do think this falls into that category.

“I’m not in a position to say today what exact decision government will make, but I can say the timeline around implementation is certainly under consideration.”

A recent report by the Office of the United States Trade Representative cited alcohol labelling as a significant barrier to American exports.

The report noted concerns of US industry that the labelling requirements for the Irish market would be costly and disrupt exports within the EU single market.