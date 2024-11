THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF the first count of the Kerry constituency has been delayed due to misplaced ballot papers.

The misplaced stack of ballot papers have caused confusion among count officials, as they are not corresponding in terms of weight with a set amount of votes.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, count officials said that they must now search the voting stacks to ‘balance the votes’.

Is has been reported that there is an apparent discrepancy between the number of ballots attributed to some candidates, and the actual physical weight of those ballots.

Candidates and their supporters had gathered in the counting hall to hear the results of the first preferences, during which it is expected Deputy Michael Healy Rae will top the poll.

Radio Kerry had reported that the result was originally anticipated at 9 o’clock this evening.

No time frame from this delay has been given as of yet.

Michael Healy-Rae looks set to top the polls in Kerry – with the final tally giving him nearly one-quarter of first preference votes in the county.

Healy-Rae told Newstalk that he expects to see his brother Danny to be elected alongside him, with seats also expected to go to Sinn Féin justice spokesman Pa Daly and Fianna Fáil’s outgoing Education Minister Norma Foley.

Outgoing polls had Michael Healy-Rae exceeding the quota by a sizeable 10%.