CONOR MCGREGOR LAUNCHED a meme coin on Saturday with a vow to “change” the cryptocurrency game.

The MMA fighter unveiled his $REAL meme coin – a cryptocurrency that is designed to capitalise on the popularity of a personality, movement or viral internet trend – on 5 April. The token was developed by gaming platform Real World Gaming DAO (RWG).

On Saturday, a sealed-bid auction – which allows people to place bids for a specific number of tokens at their preferred price – was launched, with $60 million $REAL tokens (3% of the two billion token supply) up for grabs at $0.06 per token.

The goal during the 28-hour pre-sale auction was to raise $3.6 million, with a $1.008 million minimum requirement.

I changed the FIGHT game.

I changed the WHISKEY game.

I changed the STOUT game.



Now it’s time to change the CRYPTO game.



This is just the beginning.



This is $REAL @getrealtoken https://t.co/tdUyvqyZHZ#GetReal pic.twitter.com/imoAYwY8D1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2025

But the coin raised just $392,315 from 668 bidders, or 39% of the minimum raise.

On Sunday night, RWG announced that the launch had been paused and that all bids made would be refunded to investors.

“We need to be real. We didn’t hit our minimum raise,” they said on social media, adding: “This is not the end.”

The platform later confirmed that all refunds had been issued.

We need to be real.

We didn't hit our minimum raise.

All bids will be refunded in full.

This is not the end. — Real World Gaming (@getrealtoken) April 6, 2025

Advertisement

McGregor is not the first high-profile figure to launch their own meme coin. Donald and Melania Trump, Brazil football legend Ronaldinho and right-wing influencer and self-confessed misogynist Andrew Tate have all launched their own tokens in recent months.

So what went wrong?

Well, aside from not raising enough money, a spokesperson for RWG told media outlet Decrypt that the pause was down to “challenging macroeconomic conditions” and the “distracting nature of the meme narrative”.

The broader crypto market has seen widespread losses in the wake of Trump’s controversial tariff plans, as US markets continue to react amid the global uncertainty.

The US stock market has lost over $10 trillion in value since the tariff announcement last Wednesday. On Monday, popular meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu posted double-digit losses in the midst of the unpredictability.

Another factor that could have contributed to the coin’s failure is McGregor’s own popularity.

In November last year, he was deemed liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in December 2018 after a three-week civil trial at the High Court. He is currently appealing this verdict.

His apparent campaign to run in the Presidential election later this year has also been met with rejection from politicians and the public.

A survey conducted by Sky News last month saw 134 members of the Oireachtas – which is made up of 174 TDs in the Dáil and 60 senators in the Seanad (234 members total) – say that they would not be nominating him for the Áras.

All members were asked, but only 134 responded – all saying no.

A Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll also found that just 7% of the public would vote for McGregor if he ran for public office.