FINE GAEL DEPUTY leader and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has announced that she will not be contesting the upcoming general election and will be stepping down as deputy leader of the party.

The shock announcement comes only six months after Humphreys was confirmed as the new deputy leader in April.

In a statement announcing her stepping down, the 64-year-old veteran politician said: ““Politicians are human too; we give all we can for as long as we can but time catches up on us all. As I get older, my health and energy levels are not what they were and I know going forward that I would not be able to give the job the time and commitment it deserves.”

Humphreys, who has been in politics since 2003, has served under four Taoisigh: Enda Kenny, Leo Varadkar, Micheal Martin, and Simon Harris. She is the longest serving female Cabinet Minister in Fine Gael history, and the second longest overall.

She praised Taoiseach Simon Harris, saying that it was the “right choice” for Fine Gael to have elected him to lead the party, and said that under his leadership, “there is a new energy and excitement in the party”.

“We will retain our seat in Cavan-Monaghan and push very strongly for a second Fine Gael seat in this constituency. I will work day and night with our candidates to achieve this goal so that we can return Simon Harris to the office of Taoiseach.

“I want to thank the people of Cavan and Monaghan for putting their trust in me and electing me to Dáil Eireann. It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent you.”

Humphreys thanked the local members of Fine Gael and her staff, as well as her family for their “support and patience” in her 21 years in politics.

Humphreys’ departure from politics marks the eighteenth Fine Gael TD out of the 35 currently in the Dáil to have announced their stepping down.