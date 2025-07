TEMPERATURES IN IRELAND reached 26 degrees today and it’s only going to get warmer this weekend, according to forecasters at Met Éireann, who have said the current spell of warm weather doesn’t meet the definition of a heatwave.

The national forecaster’s meteorologist Linda Hughes explained why that’s the case in a video posted on social media today.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s tomorrow and things won’t cool don’t until Monday, she said.

“So is this technically a heatwave for Ireland?” she asked. “Actually, it’s highly unlikely.”

There is no universal definition of a heatwave, she said, but in Ireland it’s defined as a period of five or more days in a row when the maximum temperature exceeds 25 degrees.

Hughes said that no weather station is expected to record temperatures over 25 degrees for five consecutive days, meaning a heatwave is not likely to be recorded.

So, what do we call it, then?

A ‘hot spell’, according to meteorologist Gerry Murphy.

“It’s not a heatwave, but it certainly feels like a heatwave,” he told RTÉ Radio One this afternoon.

“Regardless of the terminology or thresholds, it will feel hot,” Hughes said.

“So be Sun smart. Protect yourselves from UV rays, stay hydrated and be safe in the water this weekend.”