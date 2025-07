A PROTEST OVER a road closure in Tánaiste Simon Harris’ constituency took place outside Leinster House today.

Local residents campaigning against the closure of the Herbert Road junction leading off the N11 gathered outside the gates of Leinster House today ahead of a meeting with Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Campaigners argue that closing the road access from the N11 will greatly increase traffic.

Despite pushback from the local community in recent months, Wicklow County Council has pushed ahead with plans to progress the bus priority scheme. The council maintains the closure is the favoured solution to make way for a new bus corridor along the N11.

The Tánaiste and other Wicklow TDs attended the meeting today whereby a meeting with Wicklow County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland was put forward.

Sinn Féin TD John Brady presented the minister with a petition containing 6,855 signatures from residents, commuters, business owners, and those who regularly use Herbert Road.

🚨 Herbert Road Closure Must Be Stopped



Today I met with Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien — a meeting I requested months ago — alongside the other Wicklow TDs to raise serious concerns about the crazy proposal to close Herbert Road in Bray.



I presented the Minister with a… pic.twitter.com/nOtm1hcBuN — John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) July 9, 2025

“Every signature is a clear and unequivocal message: keep Herbert Road open,” he said.

Brady said using the road, which has recently been upgraded, as an interim bus priority corridor along the N11 is a “deeply flawed proposal”.

‘Viable alternatives’

Following the meeting, Harris said a team of consultants will be appointed in the coming weeks to consider next steps including a viable alternative to the proposed closure of Herbert Road.

The Tánaiste, who is in agreement with other local TDs, stressed the need for Herbert Road to remain open, stating that the road closure to traffic is an “ill-thought-out proposals” and should be “ditched once and for all.”

“I very much welcome the fact that the Minister has acted on these concerns, and I am pleased to have received confirmation that a team of consultants will be appointed in the coming weeks. They have been tasked specifically with finding an alternative solution to the road’s closure.

“We are all fully united in ensuring Herbert Road remains open,” he said.

O’Brien confirmed that he will write to Wicklow County Council to formally outline the views, concerns, and opposition shared by both the Tánaiste and local Oireachtas members during the meeting.

The minister has asked TII to meet with the elected representatives to hear their concerns directly which can help inform the development and refinement of the proposal as it moves into detailed design.

A follow-up technical meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is also due to take place.

Harris said the meeting will serve as a crucial opportunity for Herbert Road residents’ concerns to be conveyed directly to the officials responsible for progressing the project.

Brady also welcomed the progress, but highlighted that the meeting today was requested several months ago.

“Closing one of Bray’s four main access routes will cause absolute chaos in a town that is already plagued with congestion. The closure would be a disaster for commuters, for local businesses, and for daily life in Bray.”

Brady stated that key elements of the N11 corridor improvements can and should proceed, but added that closing Herbert Road is not an option.