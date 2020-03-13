Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Defence Forces cadets being trained in contact tracing. Source: Michelle Hennessy via TheJournal.ie

WORLD

Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Friday. Source: AP/PA Images

#TRUMP US president Donald Trump has declared the coronavirus Covid-19 a national emergency in a public briefing this evening.

#BOLSONARO Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, after one of his staff members tested positive.

#IRAQ The US has launched airstrikes in Iraq targeting the Iranian-backed militia believed to be responsible for the rocket attack in Iraq that killed and wounded American and British troops.

Parting shot

The coronavirus is all anybody can talk about and new government measures mean most of the country is impacted by its arrival on our shores in one way or another.

While the HSE has issued advice on how to prevent transmission, such as washing your hands regularly and using hand sanitiser, it is also wise to keep other regularly-used items as clean as possible – such as your phone.

A microbiologist from UCL in London has some top tips on how to clean your phone of dirt and germs using just soap and water – check it out.