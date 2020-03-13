This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Trump, Bolsonaro, Coronavirus, and RTÉ… here’s the stories of the day – it’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Friday 13 Mar 2020, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

defence forces training The Defence Forces cadets being trained in contact tracing. Source: Michelle Hennessy via TheJournal.ie

WORLD

trump-virus-outbreak Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Friday. Source: AP/PA Images

#TRUMP US president Donald Trump has declared the coronavirus Covid-19 a national emergency in a public briefing this evening.

#BOLSONARO Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, after one of his staff members tested positive. 

#IRAQ The US has launched airstrikes in Iraq targeting the Iranian-backed militia believed to be responsible for the rocket attack in Iraq that killed and wounded American and British troops.

Parting shot

The coronavirus is all anybody can talk about and new government measures mean most of the country is impacted by its arrival on our shores in one way or another. 

While the HSE has issued advice on how to prevent transmission, such as washing your hands regularly and using hand sanitiser, it is also wise to keep other regularly-used items as clean as possible – such as your phone. 

A microbiologist from UCL in London has some top tips on how to clean your phone of dirt and germs using just soap and water – check it out

