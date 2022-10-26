Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
INTERNATIONAL
#NEWPM Rishi Sunak defended his decision to reappoint Suella Braverman as Home Secretary just days after she was sacked for a security breach.
#GERMANY Its government has paved the way for legalising cannabis and allowing its production for commercial use.
#KANYE Madame Tussuads has removed its wax figure of the rapper from public view. It follows several companies including Adidas ending their partnerships with West and him dropping off the Forbes billionaire list amid controversial antisemitic remarks.
PARTING SHOT
Dublin has become home to the world’s first experimental Lego Brick Cafe.
It provides an inspirational space giving adults the opportunity to experience and play with Lego bricks.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS