Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 26 October 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your roundup of what made the headlines today.

37 minutes ago 949 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Morrigan23 The Morrigan, a large-scale puppet representing the ancient Irish goddess of war, on display at Trim Castle for this weekend’s Púca Festival Source: (C)Barry Cronin

  • A man who was found dead in Westmeath is believed to have been murdered and gardaí are now following a definite line of enquiry in their investigation.
  • There were cross-party calls for joint authority of Northern Ireland with no return to direct rule if the Executive and Assembly cannot be restored.
  • Plans are in motion by the Government to increase the roll out of rapid-build houses that will be used to house Ukrainian refugees.
  • The judge in the Gerry Hutch Regency Hotel trial must decide if 27 surveillance gardaí can give evidence anonymously.
  • A youth who stabbed and killed an intruder who had attacked him in his home was jailed for three-and-a-half years by the Central Criminal Court.
  • Gardaí appealed for information on two cars in their investigation into a shooting in Tallaght.
  • The Irish Medical Organisation warned that the extension of alcohol licensing laws is a “harmful” move that runs contrary to the Government’s stated goal of reducing alcohol intake by 20%.
  • New figures showed that three times as many domestic overnight trips were taken by Irish residents between April and June this year, compared to the same period last year.

INTERNATIONAL

SUNAK

#NEWPM Rishi Sunak defended his decision to reappoint Suella Braverman as Home Secretary just days after she was sacked for a security breach.

#GERMANY Its government has paved the way for legalising cannabis and allowing its production for commercial use. 

#KANYE Madame Tussuads has removed its wax figure of the rapper from public view. It follows several companies including Adidas ending their partnerships with West and him dropping off the Forbes billionaire list amid controversial antisemitic remarks.

PARTING SHOT

lego cafe Karleen Smyth of Boys + Girls and EXP arranges models of Dublin pubs at the opening of the world’s first experimental LEGO® Brick Cafe in Dublin city centre

Dublin has become home to the world’s first experimental Lego Brick Cafe.

It provides an inspirational space giving adults the opportunity to experience and play with Lego bricks.

You can read about it here.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

