Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 26 October 2022
Advertisement

Domestic overnight trips increase three-fold as post-Covid recovery continues

The CSO said the data demonstrates the ongoing recovery in travel after the disruption caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

25 minutes ago 1,604 Views 3 Comments
Skellig Michael Tour boats docked at Portmagee, Co Kerry.
Skellig Michael Tour boats docked at Portmagee, Co Kerry.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MORE THAN THREE times as many domestic overnight trips were taken by Irish residents between April and June this year, compared to the same period last year, new figures show.

Some 3.4 million domestic overnight trips were taken by Irish residents in the second quarter of this year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showed.

It compares to one million domestic overnight trips in the same period last year.

€760 million was spent on these trips between April and June, about €480 million of which was spent by those on holidays.

Around 1.8 million domestic overnight trips were taken as staycations, about one million trips were taken to visit friends/relatives, about 200,000 trips were taken for business purposes and about 350,000 more trips were taken for “other” reasons.

The latest figures also showed there were 2.2 million international overnight trips taken by Irish residents, with a total spend of about €2.3 billion.

CSO statistician Brendan Curtin said: “When combined with results from January to March (Q1) 2022, the data demonstrates the ongoing recovery in travel after the disruption caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

“The number of domestic overnight trips taken in the first half of 2022 was 12% higher than in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, while the total number of outbound overnight trips remained lower (-24%).”

The CSO also included data on ‘same-day visits’ for the first time. It shows that 6.6 million domestic same-day visits were taken in the first half of the year.

“In the period January to June 2022, Irish residents took 6.6 million domestic same-day visits and 0.6 million outbound same-day visits,” he said.

“Expenditure amounted to €344 million on domestic same-day visits and €51 million on outbound same-day visits in the first half of 2022.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie