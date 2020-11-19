#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 19 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s a round-up of today’s news.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 8:59 PM
23 minutes ago 1,494 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5272681

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 11 Abbey 14 Voices From The Bloodied Field Jake Verrecchia plays the part of 10-year-old Jerome O'Leary, who lost his life on Bloody Sunday 1920, in an Abbey Theatre-GAA production. Source: Mark Stedman

  • Gardaí are investigating the uploading of images and videos of Irish women and girls, without their consent, to a number of online forums
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that he did not know the judges who had expressed an interest in the Supreme Court position that went to Séamus Woulfe
  • The Dáil approved the appointment of former Senator and ex-NAGP lobbyist Geraldine Feeney to a position on the Standards in Public Office Commission
  • Ireland has moved from ‘red’ to ‘orange’ on the EU traffic light map for international travel
  • Dublin Airport‘s new Covid-19 test centre expects to see an increase in demand before Christmas due to people choosing to get tested prior to visiting family
  • All minks in Ireland will be culled over the coming weeks as a precautionary measure amid concerns about a coronavirus variant discovered in Denmark

WORLD

ps5-launch-day-uk A man plays with a brand new PS5 on its European launch day. Source: EMPICS Entertainment

#AFGHANISTAN: Australia’s elite special forces “unlawfully killed” 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners, including summary executions as part of initiation rituals, according to evidence in a military inquiry now being referred to a war crimes prosecutor. 

#WAGATHA CHRISTIE: Coleen Rooney falsely accused Rebekah Vardy of a “clear betrayal of trust” for allegedly leaking stories about her private life, the UK High Court heard.

#VACCINE: The University of Oxford is expected to release data on the effectiveness of its coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks, with the latest trial results suggesting it produces a strong immune response in older adults.

#BOOKER PRIZE: Scottish writer Douglas Stuart has won the Booker Prize for his debut novel Shuggie Bain.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Man U football star Marcus Rashford has brightened up a few children in England’s evenings tonight – after he asked parents to share a picture of them reading before bedtime, and said he would share it to his Instagram story as encouragement. 

When we last checked, he had hundreds of replies to his Tweet.

Rashford Source: Marcus Rashford/Twitter

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie