Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Jake Verrecchia plays the part of 10-year-old Jerome O'Leary, who lost his life on Bloody Sunday 1920, in an Abbey Theatre-GAA production. Source: Mark Stedman

Gardaí are investigating the uploading of images and videos of Irish women and girls, without their consent, to a number of online forums

and girls, without their consent, to a number of online forums Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that he did not know the judges who had expressed an interest in the Supreme Court position that went to Séamus Woulfe

The Dáil approved the appointment of former Senator and ex-NAGP lobbyist Geraldine Feeney to a position on the Standards in Public Office Commission

to a position on the Standards in Public Office Commission Ireland has moved from ‘red’ to ‘orange’ on the EU traffic light map for international travel

on the EU traffic light map for international travel Dublin Airport ‘s new Covid-19 test centre expects to see an increase in demand before Christmas due to people choosing to get tested prior to visiting family

‘s new Covid-19 test centre expects to see an increase in demand before Christmas due to people choosing to get tested prior to visiting family All minks in Ireland will be culled over the coming weeks as a precautionary measure amid concerns about a coronavirus variant discovered in Denmark

WORLD

A man plays with a brand new PS5 on its European launch day. Source: EMPICS Entertainment

#AFGHANISTAN: Australia’s elite special forces “unlawfully killed” 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners, including summary executions as part of initiation rituals, according to evidence in a military inquiry now being referred to a war crimes prosecutor.

#WAGATHA CHRISTIE: Coleen Rooney falsely accused Rebekah Vardy of a “clear betrayal of trust” for allegedly leaking stories about her private life, the UK High Court heard.

#VACCINE: The University of Oxford is expected to release data on the effectiveness of its coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks, with the latest trial results suggesting it produces a strong immune response in older adults.

#BOOKER PRIZE: Scottish writer Douglas Stuart has won the Booker Prize for his debut novel Shuggie Bain.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Man U football star Marcus Rashford has brightened up a few children in England’s evenings tonight – after he asked parents to share a picture of them reading before bedtime, and said he would share it to his Instagram story as encouragement.

When we last checked, he had hundreds of replies to his Tweet.

Source: Marcus Rashford/Twitter