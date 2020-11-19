#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 19 November 2020
Advertisement

Ireland and the Canary Islands turn 'orange' on EU traffic light travel map

Travellers arriving from orange regions do not have to restrict their movements if they have a negative Covid-19 test taken three days before their arrival.

By Christina Finn Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 2:43 PM
1 hour ago 17,412 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5272166
The latest map, which is reviewed weekly, was published today
Image: ECDC
The latest map, which is reviewed weekly, was published today
The latest map, which is reviewed weekly, was published today
Image: ECDC

IMPROVEMENTS IN IRELAND’s Covid-19 figures has seen the country switch from ‘red’ to ‘orange’ on the EU traffic light map for international travel.

The Canary Islands have also turned orange on the map, which is published weekly every Thursday.

Under the new EU traffic light plan, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control publishes a weekly map of the EU using a three-stage colour system to indicate the level of risk in each area.

Levels are determined by a variety of epidemiological factors including the 14-day incidence per 100,000 population and the level of positive tests.

Ireland signed up to the plan in October, and it became fully operational this month.

The majority of Europe is listed as ‘red’. However, other than Ireland and the Canary Islands, Iceland, some Greek islands, Norway and the majority of Finland are orange. One region in Finland is listed as ‘green’.

As of earlier this month, travellers arriving from orange regions do not have to restrict their movements if they carry the results of a negative Covid-19 test taken three days before their arrival.

Those who do not have a negative test upon arrival in Ireland can have a test taken five days after their arrival. 

Passengers will be asked to restrict their movements until they get the test.

Related Read

14.11.20 Confused by the current travel advice? You're not alone. Here's everything you need to know right now

From midnight on 29 November, travellers arriving into Ireland from so-called ‘red’ regions in the new traffic light system will be advised that they no longer need to restrict their movements once they pass a Covid-19 PCR test (usually a nasal swab) five days following their arrival here.

Currently, a person is advised to restrict their movements for 14 days following arrival from a ‘red’ region.

Travellers from ‘green’ regions are not requested to restricted their movements or need a test prior to arrival. 

Covid-19 test centres are no up and running at all major airports in Ireland, with a drive-thru centre opening for business at Dublin Airport today

Official government policy on international travel is provided by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Anyone looking to travel into Ireland or abroad, would generally be guided by this advice, which is available on the DFA website.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The department states that if you are considering travelling, it continues to advise against non-essential travel overseas - other than to countries that are part of the EU ‘traffic lights’ approach.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie