Dublin: 13 °C Friday 10 July, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Big plans for Waterford, one more death from Covid-19 and Ireland’s newest citizens… It’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Friday 10 Jul 2020, 9:06 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

file-photo-all-but-one-gate-into-phoenix-park-has-reopened-for-traffic-today-end Sun-worshippers took to Phoenix Park today as the sunshine returned following weeks of rain. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris following the fire last year. Source: PA

#PARIS The Notre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire, according to French President Emanuel Macron.

#COURTS Johnny Depp has claimed in a British Court that “all hell would break loose” if he failed to follow his ex-wife Amber Heard’s “rules”.

#USA President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has been returned to federal prison – weeks after his early release to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parting Shot

If you’re looking for something to put a smile on your face this Friday evening., look no further than these sixth class pupils from Scoil Phádraig Dobhar i gcontae Dún na nGall.

Clearly a talented bunch of kids and a tonic in these strange times. Íontach ar fad!

Source: Errigal/Facebook

Conor McCrave
