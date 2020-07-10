Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed that one further person has died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
- An Garda Síochána will continue with its pub inspection regime this weekend – dubbed Operation Navigation – to ensure the licenced premises that have re-opened are complying with public health guidelines.
- Twenty-one people, drawn from nine countries, officially became Irish citizens today during one of the first virtual ceremonies of its kind in Europe.
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said that it’s “really frustrating and disappointing” to see that the National Children’s Hospital build is in another row.
- Planning permission has been granted for a significant development along Waterford City’s north quays, which the council’s Chief Executive called “a significant milestone” for the city.
- Dublin City Council is facing criticism over plans to develop a €15 million sea pool on the Liffey as concerns are raised that money for this “pet project” could be put to better use.
- Schools will need a significant amount of extra staff as part of comprehensive plans to reopen schools fully and normally in September, the Covid-19 Oireachtas committee has heard.
- The decision to reopen most entry gates to the Phoenix Park has been described as “incredibly regressive” by Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan.
- Three newborn puppies have been rescued by the ISPCA after they were found in a plastic bag dangling over a river near Drumkeen in Co Donegal.
- Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that if airlines must make a commitment of fairness to customers who choose not to fly if they are to seek State supports.
INTERNATIONAL
#PARIS The Notre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire, according to French President Emanuel Macron.
#COURTS Johnny Depp has claimed in a British Court that “all hell would break loose” if he failed to follow his ex-wife Amber Heard’s “rules”.
#USA President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has been returned to federal prison – weeks after his early release to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Parting Shot
If you’re looking for something to put a smile on your face this Friday evening., look no further than these sixth class pupils from Scoil Phádraig Dobhar i gcontae Dún na nGall.
Clearly a talented bunch of kids and a tonic in these strange times. Íontach ar fad!
