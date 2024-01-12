Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of today’s news.
57 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Kosovo 2_90696973 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visiting Kosovo yesterday as part of Western Balkans tour RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

  • A senior garda who was aware of child abuser Bill Kenneally’s activities “got his Chief Superintendent stripes” through “Fianna Fáil connections”, a State inquiry heard today.
  • Fianna Fáil MEPs Barry Andrews and Billy Kelleher said Ireland should have joined South Africa in its genocide case against Israel.
  • A major multi-million euro haul of suspected cocaine was seized in south-east Ireland
  • A bid is under way to have the Stormont Assembly recalled next week.
  • Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said there are issues around decision-making and patient flow at some of the country’s largest hospitals.
  • Gardaí are investigating a robbery in Cork, in which a staff member was threatened with a knife.
  • The Teacher’s Union of Ireland is to ballot members at third level for industrial action, up to and including strike action.
  • Met Éireann said there could be some snow coverings in parts of the country in the early days of next week.

INTERNATIONAL

palestinians-wounded-in-an-israeli-strike-are-treated-in-a-hospital-in-kahan-younis-gaza-strip-friday-jan-12-2024-ap-photomohammed-dahman Palestinians wounded in an Israeli strike are treated in a hospital in Kahan Younis, Gaza Strip Alamy Alamy

#YEMEN Iran-backed Houthis have said that US and British interests were “legitimate targets” after they launched deadly strikes against the rebels following weeks of disruptive attacks on Red Sea shipping.

#RIP Veteran broadcaster Annie Nightingale, who was the first female presenter on BBC Radio 1, has died at the age of 83.

#DENIED The German government has sharply rejected allegations before the UN’s top court that Israel is committing “genocide” in Gaza and warned against “political instrumentalisation” of the charge.

PARTING SHOT

Ronald McDonald House-3_90696987 Ambassador Cronin with Zoe Polaskova (7 months) from Portarlington and dad Tomas Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

The US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin served dinners in Ronald McDonald House in Crumlin today.

The Ronald McDonald House allows families to stay close to their child for as long as their child is undergoing treatment in the children’s hospital. 

Since CHI Crumlin opened Ronald McDonald House in November 2004, it’s provided accommodation, care and support for more than 4,200+ families from all over Ireland.

Today, the Ambassador met some of them, including Zoe Polaskova, who is just seven months old.

Mairead Maguire
