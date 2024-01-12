Suspected cocaine worth estimated €3.4 million seized in Rosslare Harbour

A MAJOR MULTIMILLION-EURO haul of suspected cocaine has been seized in south-east Ireland

Revenue officers seized approximately 49 kilograms of the drugs at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford.

The drugs have an approximate street value of €3.43 million.

Revenue said the drugs were discovered as a result of risk profiling, as part of the agency’s work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

The seaport handles passengers and freight from the UK and Europe, including France and Spain.

If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Separately, 14 migrants were discovered in a refrigerated container at the port earlier this week. Investigations are ongoing.