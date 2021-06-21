#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 June 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niamh Quinlan Monday 21 Jun 2021, 9:00 PM
 NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

WORLD

#SCOTLAND: An ITV News investigation has found that Amazon appears to be destroying millions of items – including smart TVs, laptops, hairdryers and books – every year at one of its Scottish warehouses. 

#OLYMPICS: New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has been selected as the first transgender Olympian.

#ALABAMA: Eight children from a youth home for abused or neglected children are among the 13 dead after a multi-vehicle crash in stormy weather in Alabama.

#DOWNING STREET: Dominic Cummings has criticised Boris Johnson‘s suitability as British Prime Minister.

PARTING SHOT

Boonchuaya, a hungry elephant from Thailand, was caught rummaging through a woman’s kitchen in search for a midnight snack, The Guardian reported. 

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

