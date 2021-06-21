Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Garda Commissioner has promised discretion will be used in dealing with licensing laws to allow outdoor hospitality to continue, the Minister for Justice has said.
- The Chief Medical Officer is concerned about levels of the Delta variant, which made up 20% of all cases in Ireland last week.
- The George Nkencho inquest has been adjourned for six months as demonstrators gathered at the RDS to ‘stand in solidarity’ with family.
- The HSE has said that people in their 20s will be vaccinated by the end of September.
- Jeffrey Donaldson has announced a fresh bid to be the leader of the DUP.
- The ESRI reports that over 95% of those on the PUP would be better off financially in employment.
- 9,000 spectators are set to head to the Aviva next month for next month’s test matches against Japan and USA.
- Naomi Long has condemned a ‘chilling’ warning after the Loyalist Communities Council said that Irish Ministers were not welcome in the North.
- A dairy farm project aimed at achieving net-zero emissions has secured the €2 million Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Future Innovator Prize.
WORLD
#SCOTLAND: An ITV News investigation has found that Amazon appears to be destroying millions of items – including smart TVs, laptops, hairdryers and books – every year at one of its Scottish warehouses.
#OLYMPICS: New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has been selected as the first transgender Olympian.
#ALABAMA: Eight children from a youth home for abused or neglected children are among the 13 dead after a multi-vehicle crash in stormy weather in Alabama.
#DOWNING STREET: Dominic Cummings has criticised Boris Johnson‘s suitability as British Prime Minister.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Boonchuaya, a hungry elephant from Thailand, was caught rummaging through a woman’s kitchen in search for a midnight snack, The Guardian reported.
COMMENTS