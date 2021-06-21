Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sasko Lazarov

WORLD

Source: ITV/PA

#SCOTLAND: An ITV News investigation has found that Amazon appears to be destroying millions of items – including smart TVs, laptops, hairdryers and books – every year at one of its Scottish warehouses.

#OLYMPICS: New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has been selected as the first transgender Olympian.

#ALABAMA: Eight children from a youth home for abused or neglected children are among the 13 dead after a multi-vehicle crash in stormy weather in Alabama.

#DOWNING STREET: Dominic Cummings has criticised Boris Johnson‘s suitability as British Prime Minister.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Boonchuaya, a hungry elephant from Thailand, was caught rummaging through a woman’s kitchen in search for a midnight snack, The Guardian reported.