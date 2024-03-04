Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

As the cold weather is expected to continue this week. asylum seekers and immigrants still hold up in their tents outside the International Protection office in Dublin Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft blasts off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#US POLITICS Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, marking her first victory of the 2024 campaign.

#LIGHTS OUT Haiti’s government has declared a state of emergency, imposing a night-time curfew in a bid to regain control of the streets after an explosion of violence at the weekend.

#INDIAN COURTS Three men have appeared in court in India after the gang rape of a Spanish tourist on a motorbike trip with her husband, with police hunting four other suspects, reports said today.

PARTING SHOT

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar leaving the Village Butchers shop while canvassing in Ranelagh village today Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

With just days to go before the country goes to the polls for the family and care referendums, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged people to vote Yes Yes in a final push ahead of Friday.

Varadkar said there is no guarantee that any future Government would rerun the referendums if they do not pass and said the only way to guarantee removing “sexist” language from the Constitution is to vote Yes on the care question.

There has been an increase in public support for a Yes No vote in recent days, as disability activists and legal experts have expressed their concern over what the amendments could mean for disabled people and the elderly.