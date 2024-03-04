President Michael D Higgins to remain in hospital until Thursday after 'mild transient weakness'

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins will remain in hospital until Thursday in order to monitor his blood pressure, after medical tests determined that he experienced “a mild transient weakness”.

The President, aged 82, was admitted to St James’s Hospital last Thursday for precautionary tests after feeling unwell.

In a statement this evening, Áras an Uachtaráin said that the results of medical tests that the President has undergone have all been positive.

“They have indicated no serious or long-term concerns for the President’s health,” the statement read.

“The tests have determined that the President experienced a mild transient weakness from which they expect him to make a full recovery.”

The statement continued that following consultation with his medical team, the President has agreed with their recommendation that he remain in hospital for an extra few days in order that they can monitor his blood pressure.

He will return to Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday.

“The President remains in excellent spirits and is continuing to carry out his constitutional duties,” the statement read.

“It is anticipated that he will proceed with a scheduled meeting with the Taoiseach at Áras an Uachtaráin on Friday afternoon.”

The President’s medical team have also advised that he put a limit on the extent of the public engagements which he undertakes over the coming weeks “in order to facilitate the short period of recuperation that they have recommended”.

Last July, the President underwent a planned surgery to relieve back pain.