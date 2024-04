NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Jockey JJ Slevin celebrates winning the Irish Grand National Chase during the Fairyhouse Easter Festival Alamy Alamy

The PSNI has launched an investigation into the use of petrol bombs at an unnotified Easter Monday parade in the Creggan area of Derry.

Longford is in a "state of shock" after an expat from the town was stabbed to death in New York.

Management and staff in Ireland's recently-formed technological universities have warned that the sector is facing into dangerous headwinds, amid a significant fall in enrolments and major funding struggles.

Outcomes for patients who are admitted to hospital with a heart attack or a stroke have improved significantly over the last decade.

have improved significantly over the last decade. Students at Trinity College Dublin have given their takes on the Higher Education Minister’s promotion to Taoiseach.

INTERNATIONAL

Emergency services work at a destroyed building hit by a suspected Israeli airstrike in Damascus, Syria Alamy Alamy

#WITHDRAWN The Israeli military has withdrawn from Gaza’s main hospital after a two-week raid, leaving behind a swathe of destruction, Palestinian residents said.

#WEED Cannabis smokers are lighting up in Germany, as the country becomes the largest EU nation to legalise recreational use, despite fierce objections from opposition politicians and medical associations.

#ELECTIONS Turkey’s main opposition party retained its control over key cities and made huge gains elsewhere in yesterday’s local elections, preliminary results have shown.

PARTING SHOT

Baby who has died during Israel's war on Hamas Yahya Barzak Yahya Barzak

A photographer who has for years shot newborn portraits in Gaza has said many of the babies featured on Instagram are now dead, having lost their lives in Israel’s war on Gaza.

Our reporter in Rafah spoke to Yahya Barzak, who says he dreads checking his messages or social media now for fear of finding that another child has died.

He and his family are trying to leave the besieged region as Israel continues to bombard militants and civilians alike.