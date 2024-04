NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Elio Butters and Emma McCarthy at the newly reopened Camden Fort Meagher, following an extensive revitalisation and enhancement programme. Michael O'Sullivan Michael O'Sullivan

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said that a claim by Justice Minister Helen McEntee that 80% of asylum seekers in Ireland had come across the border is “not statistical”.

A man who is not eligible for redress under the Government's compensation scheme for survivors of mother and baby institutions has said the exclusion of himself and others is a "cruel and a standing disgrace".

Minister for Media Catherine Martin has received the outstanding RTÉ reports and plans on publishing them "swiftly" ahead of announcing a decision on the future funding model for RTÉ.

and plans on publishing them “swiftly” ahead of announcing a decision on the future funding model for RTÉ. A former Circuit Court judge has been told he is likely facing a custodial sentence after being convicted of the sexual abuse of six young men almost 30 years ago.

Asylum seekers on Mount Street in Dublin city centre say they have not been informed of any plans to move the tents from the site amid speculation the camp will be cleared again.

A 21-year-old man has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter of a 29-year-old man at an estate in Carrigaline, Co Cork in December 2022.

but guilty of manslaughter of a 29-year-old man at an estate in Carrigaline, Co Cork in December 2022. The opening of the trial of three men over the murder of journalist Lyra McKee has been delayed amid legal arguments.

INTERNATIONAL

Relatives and supporters of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group call for their release during a protest in Tel Aviv Alamy Alamy

#SCOTTISH POLITICS Humza Yousaf has announced he is stepping down as leader of the Scottish National Party and First Minister of Scotland.

#FRANCE Police in France have detained screen legend Gerard Depardieu for questioning after two women accused him of sexual assault, a source close to the case has said.

#NOT INTERESTED UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is “not interested” in pursuing a deal with Dublin on returning asylum seekers from Ireland to the UK.

PARTING SHOT

Minister of State for Sport and Physical Education and the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne TD with kids of Gaelscoil an Bhradáin Feasa

Minister of State for Sport and PE Thomas Byrne visited Gaelscoil an Bhradáin Feasa in Drogheda today, where he launched national active school week.

The initiative, open to primary, post-primary and special schools, seeks to incentivise and support schools to find ways to energise the school day, for everyone.