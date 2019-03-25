Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Irish government is working to find a way to get an Irish woman with suspected links to terror group IS out of Syria after she told CNN that she wants to come home.
- FAI workers represented by Siptu have called for an explanation for why they had to endure pay cuts during a period where former CEO John Delaney reportedly had his rent paid for by the FAI.
- A teenage boy tried to murder a woman he met on social media after suggesting they take a selfie at the water’s edge in Dún Laoghaire, where he knocked her unconscious and lacerated her neck, the Central Criminal Court has heard.
- A 22-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of fitness instructor John Gibson more than 18 months ago.
- Norwegian Airlines has announced that passengers who are due to travel from Cork and Shannon airports to the US early next month will now fly out from Dublin.
- The teenage girl whose body was found near Belfast City Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning has been named as 17-year-old Tara Wright.
- Gardaí in Coolock have arrested a man in his 40s after he set fire to the outside of an apartment complex and two cars this afternoon in north Dublin.
- Property prices in Dublin city have decreased by an average of €7,500 in the first three months of the year, according to new figures.
INTERNATIONAL
#GOLAN HEIGHTS: US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation recognising Israeli sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, a border area seized from Syria in 1967.
#STORMY WEATHER: US attorney Michael Avenatti, who shot to fame by representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, was arrested today after being accused of trying to extort money from Nike and embezzling a client’s money.
#CHRISTCHURCH: A French Muslim group has said it is suing Facebook and YouTube for allowing a live broadcast of the massacre at a New Zealand mosque.
PARTING SHOT
Tech analyst, Matthew Brennan, recently tweeted a somewhat unsettling video of a facial recognition kiosk in Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in China. The kiosk identified his full flight information just by scanning his face.
According to Buzzfeed, this technology is currently being developed in the US with homeland security allegedly rushing to implement the system in the country’s top 20 airports by 2021.
One wonders how long Ireland will have to wait…
