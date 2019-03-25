Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Military vehicles rescue people after flash flooding around the northern city of Aq Qala in Golestan province, Iran, Monday, March 25, 2019. Iranian state TV reported on Monday that flash floods have killed at least 17 people and injured scores more. Source: Mohsen Esmaeilzadeh via PA Images

#GOLAN HEIGHTS: US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation recognising Israeli sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, a border area seized from Syria in 1967.

#STORMY WEATHER: US attorney Michael Avenatti, who shot to fame by representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, was arrested today after being accused of trying to extort money from Nike and embezzling a client’s money.

#CHRISTCHURCH: A French Muslim group has said it is suing Facebook and YouTube for allowing a live broadcast of the massacre at a New Zealand mosque.

PARTING SHOT

Tech analyst, Matthew Brennan, recently tweeted a somewhat unsettling video of a facial recognition kiosk in Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in China. The kiosk identified his full flight information just by scanning his face.

According to Buzzfeed, this technology is currently being developed in the US with homeland security allegedly rushing to implement the system in the country’s top 20 airports by 2021.

One wonders how long Ireland will have to wait…

Wow! China Airport face recognition systems to help you check your flight status and find the way to your gate. Note I did not input anything, it accurately identified my full flight information from my face! pic.twitter.com/5ASdrwA7wj — Matthew Brennan (@mbrennanchina) March 24, 2019 Source: Matthew Brennan /Twitter

