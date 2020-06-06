Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Hundreds attended Black Lives Matter protests around Ireland today
- There have been nine additional deaths related to Covid-19, and 24 new cases in Ireland.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has said that it’s “highly unlikely” that weddings of over 100 people will take place over the next few months.
- Penneys and Ikea are among major retailers who’ve announced plans to re-open
- Dublin City Council has said it can’t re-open playgrounds as they’re not supervised
- The council has also begun to install public toilets in parts of the city.
WORLD
#GEORGE FLOYD: Authorities in Washington DC are expecting today to be the largest demonstration against police brutality in the city since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
#BLM: Two police officers in Buffalo, New York State, have been charged with assault after a video showed a 75-year-old protester being shoved during recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
#BRÓN: The Bishop of Coventry has said he is “deeply saddened” after a decision to ban an Irish language epitaph on a pensioner’s headstone due to political “passions” received widespread criticism.
PARTING SHOT
This ‘Here’s what I’m thinking about’ speech is a powerful insight from pilot General CQ Brown Jr into how the issue of race courses through the thing of which the United States is most proud – its military.
And, for something a lot more pure than the US military – Banksy has released a ‘Black Lives Matter’ inspired art piece. More to come, we’re sure.
