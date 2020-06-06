Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O Reilly outside the US Embassy in Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

Hundreds attended Black Lives Matter protests around Ireland today

There have been nine additional deaths related to Covid-19, and 24 new cases in Ireland.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said that it's "highly unlikely" that weddings of over 100 people will take place over the next few months.

Penneys and Ikea are among major retailers who've announced plans to re-open

Dublin City Council has said it can't re-open playgrounds as they're not supervised

as they’re not supervised The council has also begun to install public toilets in parts of the city.

WORLD

Police on horseback in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square. Source: Yui Mok

#GEORGE FLOYD: Authorities in Washington DC are expecting today to be the largest demonstration against police brutality in the city since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

#BLM: Two police officers in Buffalo, New York State, have been charged with assault after a video showed a 75-year-old protester being shoved during recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

#BRÓN: The Bishop of Coventry has said he is “deeply saddened” after a decision to ban an Irish language epitaph on a pensioner’s headstone due to political “passions” received widespread criticism.

PARTING SHOT

This ‘Here’s what I’m thinking about’ speech is a powerful insight from pilot General CQ Brown Jr into how the issue of race courses through the thing of which the United States is most proud – its military.

"As the Commander of Pacific Air Forces, a senior leader in our Air Force, and an African-American, many of you may be wondering what I’m thinking about the current events surrounding the tragic death of George Floyd. Here’s what I’m thinking about..." - Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. pic.twitter.com/I2sf1067L6 — PACAF (@PACAF) June 5, 2020 Source: PACAF /Twitter

And, for something a lot more pure than the US military – Banksy has released a ‘Black Lives Matter’ inspired art piece. More to come, we’re sure.