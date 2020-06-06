This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 6 Jun 2020, 8:06 PM
1 hour ago 4,541 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5116657

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2208 Black Lives Matter Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O Reilly outside the US Embassy in Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Hundreds attended Black Lives Matter protests around Ireland today
  • There have been nine additional deaths related to Covid-19, and 24 new cases in Ireland.
  • Health Minister Simon Harris has said that it’s “highly unlikely” that weddings of over 100 people will take place over the next few months.
  • Penneys and Ikea are among major retailers who’ve announced plans to re-open
  • Dublin City Council has said it can’t re-open playgrounds as they’re not supervised
  • The council has also begun to install public toilets in parts of the city. 

WORLD 

black-lives-matter-protests Police on horseback in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square. Source: Yui Mok

#GEORGE FLOYD: Authorities in Washington DC are expecting today to be the largest demonstration against police brutality in the city since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

#BLM: Two police officers in Buffalo, New York State, have been charged with assault after a video showed a 75-year-old protester being shoved during recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

#BRÓN: The Bishop of Coventry has said he is “deeply saddened” after a decision to ban an Irish language epitaph on a pensioner’s headstone due to political “passions” received widespread criticism.

PARTING SHOT

This ‘Here’s what I’m thinking about’ speech is a powerful insight from pilot General CQ Brown Jr into how the issue of race courses through the thing of which the United States is most proud – its military.

And, for something a lot more pure than the US military – Banksy has released a ‘Black Lives Matter’ inspired art piece. More to come, we’re sure.

