IRELAND

Members of the Stardust families on their way into a meeting with the Taoiseach Simon Harris at Government Buildings RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he “apologised unreservedly” to each family of Stardust victims at a meeting today, and will “do so on behalf of the State” in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Gardaí caught 755 motorists travelling above the speed limit throughout a 24-hour-long operation aimed at slowing people down.

Ireland's Eurovision entrant Bambie Thug has faced backlash for their decision not to boycott the song contest.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said that the south-west is "going green" ahead of a government visit to Conor Pass next week, where there are plans for a new national park.

Folk singer Christy Moore was among the speakers at a pro-Palestine march in Dublin city centre today.

The outgoing boss of one of the country's largest dairy companies has said it wants the government to help it lessen pollution in the country's "worst rivers", so Ireland can keep the EU's nitrates derogation for farmers here.

A man claims he was attacked in Dublin city centre and left bleeding before he allegedly mugged a Chinese teenager and attempted to raid a bookmakers on Grafton Street has been refused bail.

INTERNATIONAL

Fans on Wembley Way ahead of the Emirates FA Cup semi-final match at Wembley Stadium, London Alamy Alamy

#NEW YORK The man who set himself on fire outside the court where Donald Trump is standing trial has died, according to US media reports.

#BOMBING Several people were wounded in a “bombing” overnight on an Iraqi military base housing a coalition of pro-Iranian armed groups.

#RUSSIA Ukraine launched drones at eight Russian regions overnight, killing a pregnant woman and a journalist.

PARTING SHOT

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan with a party member RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

The Green Party held their annual conference at the RDS in Dublin today.

Earlier, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan warned Independent Kerry TDs the Healy Raes that “the Kingdom’s going Green”, as the government prepares to announce the development of land in Dingle, include the Conor Pass, into a national park.

Meanwhile in Europe, Ryan says priorities have changed “from bees to bullets” as a new strategy seeks to “abandon” the Green Deal and international conflicts populate headlines.

“We cannot let this happen. We cannot give up on climate change. We cannot let our natural world collapse.”