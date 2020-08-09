This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 9 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your Sunday news round up.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 8:01 PM
47 minutes ago 3,144 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5171629

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

GARDA CHECKPOINT KILDARE 758A0301 A garda checkpoint on the Kilcullen Road in Co Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell

  • There were a further 68 confirmed cases of coronavirus today, with no new deaths
  • The HSE said it’s working with Google to fix a problem with the Irish government’s Covid Tracker app that leads to Android phone’s batteries being drained quickly
  • The Department of Health is preparing options to restrict non-essential travel from countries outside of the EU and UK with high rates of Covid-19
  • Two of the four meat factories in Kildare where clusters have been identified have responded after questions were raised about whether they would reopen
  • Gardaí in Dublin are investigating the body of a 50-year-old man was found at his home in Drumcondra
  • Tributes have been paid to the former Labour Party Secretary General, TD, MEP and founder of the IIEA Brendan Halligan, who died aged 84. 

WORLD

lebanon-explosion Demonstrators in Beirut march to honour the victims of the deadly port explosion. Source: Felipe Dana via PA Images

#BEIRUT: Countries have pledged to donate over €250 million to help Lebanon deal with the aftermath of the deadly Beirut port blast, saying assistance will be “directly delivered to the Lebanese population”.

#POLITICAL UNREST: Belarus braces for protests after incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko appeared to win a heated presidential election.

#MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN: The US has registered over 5 million cases in the coronavirus pandemic, Johns Hopkins University’s real-time tally has shown, as well as over 162,000 deaths as the country struggles to control the disease.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#EXEMPLARY: New Zealand marked 100 days with no recorded cases of Covid-19 in the community.

PARTING SHOT

After a day of quite a bit of grim news, here’s a beautiful snippet from a brother and sister duet of this year’s Fleadh Cheoil to soothe your soul. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie