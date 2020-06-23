Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man fly fishing in splendid isolation on the River Liffey, in Newbridge in County Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Bolsonaro snapped wearing a face mask. Source: PA

#BRASILIA A Brazilian federal judge has ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to comply with local rules to wear a face mask whenever he is outdoors in the capital of Brasilia.

#STATUES Protesters have attempted to pull down a statue of former US president Andrew Jackson near the White House before being dispersed by police.

#NOT GOOD The number of global Covid-19 cases has continued to surge in many large countries which have been lifting lockdowns, including the US, even as new infections stabilise or drop in parts of western Europe.

PARTING SHOT

We live in a world of photoshop and filters but they don’t apply to pictures and paintings from times gone by in the same way. So how do you bring an old painting or historic photo back to life?

Normally you use intricate and sensitive restoration techniques but as one Spanish art collector realised, you cannot get just anyone to take up the task.

The collector paid a furniture restorer €1,200, according to the BBC, to restore a valuable Baroque painting of the Immaculate Conception. The result was not as you might expect.