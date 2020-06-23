Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Health confirmed that a further three patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are 10 new cases of the disease in Ireland.
- Michael Martin said there in no “magic plan B” if the programme for government is rejected by members of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.
- Members of the public should be given a €200 voucher to spend in a bid to boost and support tourism, according to Sinn Féin.
- An interim report to Government from the Taskforce for Aviation Recovery has recommended that air travel restrictions be lifted by 1 July.
- The Covid-19 infection rate of Irish healthcare workers is the highest in the world, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha told the Special Covid-19 committee today.
- The number of mortgage holders who fell into arrears increased by almost 4,000 in the first quarter of the year as Covid-19 disrupted the economy, according to new figures from the Central Bank.
- The Sean Russell statue in Dublin’s Fairview Park has been cleaned after it was painted with the colours of the rainbow flag.
- The fallout for businesses hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic could see significant numbers of SMEs fail this year unless there is a “dramatic intervention”, employers group Ibec has warned.
INTERNATIONAL
#BRASILIA A Brazilian federal judge has ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to comply with local rules to wear a face mask whenever he is outdoors in the capital of Brasilia.
#STATUES Protesters have attempted to pull down a statue of former US president Andrew Jackson near the White House before being dispersed by police.
#NOT GOOD The number of global Covid-19 cases has continued to surge in many large countries which have been lifting lockdowns, including the US, even as new infections stabilise or drop in parts of western Europe.
PARTING SHOT
We live in a world of photoshop and filters but they don’t apply to pictures and paintings from times gone by in the same way. So how do you bring an old painting or historic photo back to life?
Normally you use intricate and sensitive restoration techniques but as one Spanish art collector realised, you cannot get just anyone to take up the task.
The collector paid a furniture restorer €1,200, according to the BBC, to restore a valuable Baroque painting of the Immaculate Conception. The result was not as you might expect.
