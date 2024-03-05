Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Taoiseach has said that increasing the housing targets to 50,000 per year is not achievable this year or next.
- Education Minister Norma Foley has said that relationships between schools and local bookshops don’t have to be damaged by the free schoolbooks scheme, which some booksellers say has had adverse effects on business.
- A protest at a site where emergency accommodation facilities for hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are being built has “de-escalated”, the High Court has heard.
- The government has approved a Bill to outlaw a mandatory retirement age for any person who is not willing to leave a company before qualifying for a State pension.
- Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Tallaght, Dublin last November.
- Terence O’Rourke has been confirmed as the new chairman of the RTÉ board.
- The Electoral Commission has described a ‘Vote No’ referendum poster published by Senator Sharon Keogan as “an incorrect representation” of the question people are being asked to vote on in this Friday’s referendums.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA The UN’s food agency has said that its aid convoy was turned away by Israeli forces at the Gaza border, after which it was looted by “desperate people”.
#GROUND TO A HALT Tesla has halted production at its German factory after high-voltage lines supplying the carmaker’s only European plant were set on fire in an act of “sabotage” claimed by a far-left group.
#KATE’S BACK Kate Middleton has been photographed for the first time since undergoing a medical procedure in January.
PARTING SHOT
The Visual Arts Ireland exhibition will feature the work of 12 artists from around the country.
The exhibition, which is on the ground floor of 2 Curved Street, Dublin 2, will include the work of Steven Farrell, who is known for his sketches and paintings of animals and famous Dublin landmark buildings.
have your say