Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Tánaiste, Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister Helen McEntee having a laugh in the courtyard at Government Buildings Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

A view of tree houses set up by activists near the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany Alamy Alamy

#GAZA The UN’s food agency has said that its aid convoy was turned away by Israeli forces at the Gaza border, after which it was looted by “desperate people”.

Advertisement

#GROUND TO A HALT Tesla has halted production at its German factory after high-voltage lines supplying the carmaker’s only European plant were set on fire in an act of “sabotage” claimed by a far-left group.

#KATE’S BACK Kate Middleton has been photographed for the first time since undergoing a medical procedure in January.

PARTING SHOT

Artist Steven Farrell holds one of his pieces Leon Farrell Leon Farrell

The Visual Arts Ireland exhibition will feature the work of 12 artists from around the country.

The exhibition, which is on the ground floor of 2 Curved Street, Dublin 2, will include the work of Steven Farrell, who is known for his sketches and paintings of animals and famous Dublin landmark buildings.