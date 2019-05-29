Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Final preperations are underway ahead of the annual Bloom event in Dublin's Phoenix Park Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

All seats in the Midlands North-West constituency for the European elections have been filled after Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, Maria Walsh and Matt Carthy were elected on the 13th count.

constituency for the European elections have been filled after Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, Maria Walsh and Matt Carthy were elected on the 13th count. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he will pay a visit to the Coolock/Darndale area of Dublin after three recent fatal shootings in the area.

in the area. Gardaí in Doolin, Co Clare are investigating an incident in which a potentially blinding laser was used to target crew of the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter.

was used to target crew of the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter. Fine Gael said it is to carry out an internal review into the Maria Bailey swing case following a meeting between the Dublin TD and An Taoiseach today.

WORLD

Mueller press conference Source: UPI/PA Images

#MUELLER: Special counsel Robert Mueller, in his first public statement since releasing the report into Russian collusion, said charging Trump was never an option under DOJ rules.

#BORIS: Frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister, Boris Johnson has been ordered to attend court over allegations that he knowingly lied during campaigning for the Brexit referendum.

PARTING SHOT

As the elections start to wrap up (at long last), one bemused voter decided they wanted to vote for their own cat, which is eh… purrrfectly ok, right?!