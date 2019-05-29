This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s all you need to know from today’s news, including the final election results, the US Russia investigation, and a blinding laser.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 29 May 2019, 9:28 PM
9 minutes ago 413 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4660455

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

134 GOAL garden at the Bloom Festival_90572173 Final preperations are underway ahead of the annual Bloom event in Dublin's Phoenix Park Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

  • All seats in the Midlands North-West constituency for the European elections have been filled after Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, Maria Walsh and Matt Carthy were elected on the 13th count.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he will pay a visit to the Coolock/Darndale area of Dublin after three recent fatal shootings in the area. 
  • Gardaí in Doolin, Co Clare are investigating an incident in which a potentially blinding laser was used to target crew of the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter. 
  • Fine Gael said it is to carry out an internal review into the Maria Bailey swing case following a meeting between the Dublin TD and An Taoiseach today. 

WORLD

UPI 20190529 Mueller press conference Source: UPI/PA Images

#MUELLER: Special counsel Robert Mueller, in his first public statement since releasing the report into Russian collusion, said charging Trump was never an option under DOJ rules.

#BORIS: Frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister, Boris Johnson has been ordered to attend court over allegations that he knowingly lied during campaigning for the Brexit referendum.

PARTING SHOT

As the elections start to wrap up (at long last), one bemused voter decided they wanted to vote for their own cat, which is eh… purrrfectly ok, right?!

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie