Wednesday 16 September 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 9:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.

IRELAND

6108 Epic Budget Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

news-hurricane-sally A couple, standing in knee deep water, look back at a home surrounded by storm surge water in Fort Walton Beach Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#AMERICA Hurricane Sally strengthened to a Category 2 system with 100 mile-an-hour winds and heavy rain as it made landfall on the US Gulf Coast early today.

#EUROPE The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged EU members to build a stronger health union, promising a biomedical research agency and a global summit.

#JAPAN Japan’s parliament has elected Yoshihide Suga as the country’s new prime minister, following the resignation of Shinzo Abe due to ill health.

Parting Shot 

If you’re still trying to get your head around what’s involved with the Living with Covid plan, as most of us are, check out this week’s The Explainer podcast where we discuss the ins and outs. 


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

