Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed a further 254 cases of coronavirus in Ireland, with three new deaths reported.
- Health officials are warning that deaths from Covid-19 and hospitalisations will see an “exponential growth” if the virus continues spreading at its current rate.
- The State says that measures introduced by the Government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic do not impose a legal restrictions on travel in and out of the country.
- Ireland has no choice but to assume the UK and EU will fail to strike a trade deal, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said today.
- The deferring of the valuation date for Local Property Tax (LPT) until 2021 means that taxpayers won’t face higher bills for next year.
- Rise TD Paul Murphy has introduced a new Bill that seeks to ban hare coursing in Ireland.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that there should be a nationwide policy on the advice for allowing partners into maternity hospitals during pregnancy and labour.
- Ireland continues to generate significant amounts of waste, amounting to 14 million tonnes in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
- The children’s ombudsman has said the State needs to ensure vulnerable children are not “left behind” with schools now reopened after the Covid-19 lockdown.
INTERNATIONAL
#AMERICA Hurricane Sally strengthened to a Category 2 system with 100 mile-an-hour winds and heavy rain as it made landfall on the US Gulf Coast early today.
#EUROPE The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged EU members to build a stronger health union, promising a biomedical research agency and a global summit.
#JAPAN Japan’s parliament has elected Yoshihide Suga as the country’s new prime minister, following the resignation of Shinzo Abe due to ill health.
Parting Shot
