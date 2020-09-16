This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The people of Europe are still suffering': EU chief calls for stronger health union amid pandemic

Ursula von der Leyen announced the creation of a new agency for biomedical advanced research.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 9:41 AM
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE PRESIDENT OF the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged EU members to build a stronger health union, promising a biomedical research agency and a global summit.

In her first annual State of the European Union address, von der Leyen said the coronavirus pandemic had underlined the need for closer cooperation. “The people of Europe are still suffering,” she said.

“For me, it is crystal clear – we need to build a stronger European Health Union,” she said. “And we need to strengthen our crisis preparedness and management of cross-border health threats.”

Addressing MEPs in the European Parliament, von der Leyen said her commission would try to reinforce the European Medicines Agency and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

And she announced the creation of a new agency for biomedical advanced research and development, dubbed BARDA.

Then next year, she will work with Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the Italian G20 presidency to convene a global health summit to learn and share the lessons of the coronavirus crisis.

“This will show Europeans that our Union is there to protect all,” she said.

Health policy remains the responsibility of EU member states and, while Brussels has tried to coordinate the bloc’s response to the epidemic, national lockdowns and border rules have varied widely.

