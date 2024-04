NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The hearses of Úna, Ciara and Saoirse Bowden who died in a crash in Co Mayo last week Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Candles, flowers and other memorabilia are placed at the Viertola school, Finland, after a shooting that killed one child and wounded two others Alamy Alamy

#WEAPONS NATO foreign ministers debated a proposal today to create a €100 billion five-year fund for Ukraine, as the alliance’s chief urged them to guarantee long-term arms supplies for Kyiv’s outgunned forces.

#GENOCIDE A Fianna Fáil MEP has accused the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen of being “silent” on the genocide accusations facing Israel in a top UN court.

Advertisement

#AID WORKERS The bodies of six foreign aid workers killed in an Israeli strike have been taken out of Gaza to Egypt for repatriation, a security source said, as Israel faced a chorus of outrage over their deaths.

PARTING SHOT

Martha Cashman and Darina Allen Darragh Kane Darragh Kane

Fine Art Sculptor and ceramic artist Martha Cashman with Darina Allen were pictured at Ballymaloe Cookery School today to launch a new initiative to help Palestinians in Gaza.

Cork Empty Bowls Food Gathering for Palestine will take place at St. Peter’s Church on North Main Street on Sunday 13 April 2024 from 2pm to 5pm.

Anyone can buy a ticket and go along to the event, where attendees will make ceramic “empty bowls”, which will be fired in a kiln.

All Proceeds go to Medicins Sans Frontieres in Gaza.