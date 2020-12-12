#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 12 December 2020
High levels of compliance with Covid-19 restrictions are reported but concerns remain around sport and shopping

22,000 inspections have been carried out since restrictions were implemented.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 12 Dec 2020, 1:00 PM
31 minutes ago 2,511 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5297496
Shoppers on Grafton Street earlier this morning
THE GOVERNMENT HAS reported high levels of compliance with Covid-19 restrictions but issued concerns about sporting events and Christmas shopping. 

Government agencies met yesterday at the Government Regulators Forum to discuss enforcement of regulations, with bodies like the Health and Safety Authority, the Workplace Relations Commission and the Schools Inspectorate all reporting high levels of compliance from the businesses and institutions that have been inspected.

Currently, there have been over 22,000 inspections carried out since restrictions came into effect, with more to be carried out in the coming days.

In a statement, the Government commended both businesses and citizens who are complying with the restrictions, calling their efforts “extraordinary”. 

Gardaí are continuing to inspect both pubs and restaurants, with 22 additional alleged breaches reported as of 1o December. There have also been 21 alleged breaches by retail premises.

This brings the total to 517 Covid-19 related prosecutions. 

Despite the high levels of compliance, there are still areas of concern, particularly around sporting events ahead of the All Ireland Hurling Final between Waterford and Limerick.

“Ahead of a high profile weekend of sport, in particular for the GAA, the importance of supporting your team in a safe way was highlighted – fans and the hospitality sector are called upon to fully respect public health guidance,” the government said in a statement.

It was also reinforced that people should seek to shop at off-peak hours as well as to shop individually. Face masks are also now mandatory in all busy outdoor spaces as well as indoors in retail environments.

No indoor events should also take place, with restaurants and gastropubs being asked not to hold any events within their premises.

Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

