Poll: Should Dublin go high-rise?

AS GREENFIELD SITES slowly disappear and the housing crisis rumbles on, there more cries – pleas, even – for Dublin city to stop sprawling and to start building up.

But is it possible, and if so, is the right thing to do? That’s what examined in the second episode of our new podcast, Ireland 2029.

While they can be expensive to build and cause the inflation of land values around them, high-rise buildings do provide a modern solution to a lack of housing or hotel space, but some argue against their use for residential housing, believing that once you past nine storeys you’re losing elements such as affordability and quality of living.

Other issues include where you should put them – but developers and academics appear to agree that the city centre is not the right place, instead option for locations such as the Docklands.

What do you think: Should Dublin city go high-rise?

