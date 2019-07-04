This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should Dublin go high-rise?

Is it possible, and if so, is the right thing to do?

By Nicky Ryan Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 9:30 AM
41 minutes ago 4,414 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4708874
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

AS GREENFIELD SITES slowly disappear and the housing crisis rumbles on, there more cries – pleas, even – for Dublin city to stop sprawling and to start building up.

But is it possible, and if so, is the right thing to do? That’s what examined in the second episode of our new podcast, Ireland 2029.

While they can be expensive to build and cause the inflation of land values around them, high-rise buildings do provide a modern solution to a lack of housing or hotel space, but some argue against their use for residential housing, believing that once you past nine storeys you’re losing elements such as affordability and quality of living.

Other issues include where you should put them – but developers and academics appear to agree that the city centre is not the right place, instead option for locations such as the Docklands.

What do you think: Should Dublin city go high-rise?


Poll Results:

Yes - commercial, residential, let's build up as high as we can (562)
Yes - but mainly commercial use, let's examine other solutions for housing (123)
No (83)
I'm undecided (34)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie