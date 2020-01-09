This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 9 January, 2020
'Highly likely' Iran accidentally shot down Ukraine airliner, US media reports

The plane crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board.

By AFP Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 5:27 PM
43 minutes ago 6,161 Views 40 Comments
Rescuers search the debris at the crash site.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

IT IS “HIGHLY likely” than an Iranian anti-aircraft missile accidentally brought down a Ukrainian passenger plane yesterday, two US officials have said.

Newsweek, CBS and CNN quoted unnamed officials saying they are increasingly confident that Iranian air defence systems accidentally downed the aircraft, based on satellite, radar and electronic data.

Earlier today, Iranian authorities said a Ukrainian airliner, which crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after suffering a problem.

Both Canada and the United States called for a full investigation to determine the cause of yesterday’s crash, which came shortly after Tehran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq in response to the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

There was no immediate indication that foul play may have caused the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane to go down soon after take-off, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against speculating on the crash causes.

“The plane, which was initially headed west to leave the airport zone, turned right following a problem and was headed back to the airport at the moment of the crash,” the Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation said on its website late last night. 

“The plane disappeared from radar screens the moment it reached 8,000 feet (2,400 metres). The pilot sent no radio message about the unusual circumstances.

“According to eyewitnesses, a fire was seen on board the plane which grew in intensity,” the organisation added, reporting the first findings of its investigation into the crash.

The organisation said it was considering evidence from the ground as well as reports from a second aircraft which was flying above the Ukrainian Boeing 737 as the disaster unfolded.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said “I have my suspicions” over the plane. “Somebody could have made a mistake,” he said.

Contains reporting from Press Association. 

AFP

