NURSING HOMES REGULATOR HIQA carried out additional inspections at two care facilities featured in an RTÉ Investigates programme as a result of previous non-compliance orders, the authority has said.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) said it is “very concerned” over the “distressing” scenes pictured in RTÉ Investigate’s programme into two privately-owned care facilities in Co Dublin and Co Laois.

It has engaged with the owner of the two facilities, Emeis Ireland, formerly known as Orpea.

RTÉ Investigate’s programme aired last night and highlights poor treatment and practice within two of the homes under the chain’s brand. Emeis operates 27 nursing homes across the country after entering the Irish market in 2022.

Two RTÉ researchers worked undercover in two different homes; one in The Residence Portlaoise, and one in Beneavin Manor in Glasnevin. Undercover reporters saw understaffing leading to older people being in pain while waiting to go to the toilet.

HIQA has this morning revealed that the nursing homes featured in the programme were subject to additional inspections, as a result of previous non-compliance orders.

It has asked all residents in all Irish nursing homes, and their friends and family, to maintain confidence in its ability to regulate care and nursing homes and to come forward with anything they deem concerning at other facilities.

Multiple residents at the facility suffered falls after being left on their own, staff moved people inappropriately without using a hoist, and in one case, a man who asked to be taken to the toilet being told directly by a staff member to pee in his incontinence pad.

In a statement yesterday, Emeis apologised ‘unequivocally’ to residents and their families. It said the investigation’s findings are “deeply distressing, wholly unjustifiable, and entirely unacceptable”.

“We express our deep concern, as the wellbeing, dignity, and safety of residents in our care will always remain our foremost priority,” the company said.

Overnight, HIQA, the national regulator for nursing homes and care facilities, said it will be taking the necessary actions with the provider to ensure safe and effective care and support to all residents.

A recent report by the authority highlighted that a small number of nursing homes fail to meet compliance regulations. It said the “vast majority” of operational nursing homes in Ireland meet mandated standards

Where issues are persistent, HIQA said its chief inspector takes necessary enforcement steps, such as placing restrictions on a centre’s registration.

In 2024, HIQA refused to renew registration or cancelled the registration of ten nursing homes. It said the chief inspector, in taking these decisions, is “mindful that cancelling registration of a centre can cause significant upset” for residents and their family.

A total of 840 inspections were carried out last year, it said, with 84% of them being unannounced reviews.

“Inspections are a core component of the regulation of nursing homes and aim to improve the lived experiences of residents, and allow us to meet with residents on inspection and hear directly from them,” it said.

