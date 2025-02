GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Kildare two weeks ago.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the single-vehicle collision at about 11.15 on the morning of Sunday 2 February, on the R415 in Derrymullen, Allenwood, Kildare.

The female pedestrian (40s) was struck by the vehicle which failed to remain at the scene. The woman was taken by by ambulance to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.