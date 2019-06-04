This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HIV positive woman to receive €10,000 in compensation after dentist stops treating her mid-procedure

The dentist agreed to provide a written apology to the woman.

By Gordon Deegan Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 4:58 PM
38 minutes ago 5,223 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4667695
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A DENTIST REFUSED to treat a woman while in the dentist chair and under anaesthetic after she disclosed to him that she had HIV status. 

The dentist and dental clinic has agreed to pay the woman €10,000 in compensation and the dentist has agreed to provide a written apology to her. 

This followed the woman agreeing to withdraw her discrimination case under the Equal Status Act which she had brought to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). 

The woman brought her discrimination claim with the assistance of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC). 

Prior to the woman’s dental appointment, she had disclosed her HIV status to the dental clinic. 

Subsequently, during the procedure, while seated in the dentist chair, and after she was injected with anaesthetic, the woman was asked by the dentist whether she was taking medication. 

On explaining that she is taking her HIV medication, the dentist withdrew his service raising his perceived concerns regarding contamination. 

The woman at the centre of the case welcomed the settlement. She said:

I felt embarrassed, ashamed and I was really stressed and very anxious. Playing the whole scenario in my head again made me feel a kind of rejection.

“I went in confident thinking they knew my status and it was okay for them to help me, but after what happened it has had a huge impact on my self-esteem. It took me back to the time when I first found out about my HIV status.”

The woman added:

I had no idea that what they had done was wrong until after speaking to my doctor. I feel like going to the WRC helped me, as I believe the clinic is now aware that their conduct towards me was wrong. 

She also stated: “I feel better hoping they will not treat anyone that way, not only because they agreed compensate me, but also because staff will receive awareness training.” 

In the settlement, the dental clinic has committed to finalising and implementing an appropriate company policy that reflects their commitment to equality and will ensure that similar incidents do not arise in the future. 

The dental clinic will also provide equality and diversity, including HIV, training to its employees. 

In most cases, HIV is a sexually transmitted infection but it also be transmitted through the sharing of needles with someone who is HIV positive and not on effective HIV treatment. 

Commenting on the case, HIV Ireland stated: “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Some dentists and dental services continue to refuse treatment to people living with HIV, incorrectly believing that there are special places to treat people who are HIV positive.” 

The IHREC can, in certain circumstances, provide legal assistance to a person who wishes to bring a matter of human rights or equality of treatment before the Courts or the Workplace Relations Commission. 

Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, Emily Logan stated: “Dentists, just like other service providers are obliged to meet the commitments of the Equal Status Acts which protects people against discrimination. The clear message from this settlement is discrimination of this nature is not acceptable and should be challenged.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie