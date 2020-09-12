Have you seen Holly? Gardaí seek help finding 17-year-old from Donegal

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old missing from Co Donegal.

Holly Hassett is missing from Manorcunningham and was last seen on Monday, 7 September at around 8.30pm.

The teenager is described as being approximately five feet six inches in height, of slim build and with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí said she was possibly wearing grey cycling shorts and a white top when she went missing. They added that she is known to frequent Letterkenny.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.