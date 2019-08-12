This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hong Kong airport shuts down amid protests as China brands clashes with police an act of 'terrorism'

By Conor McCrave Monday 12 Aug 2019, 11:14 AM
35 minutes ago 1,790 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4762104
Image: Vincent Thian
Image: Vincent Thian

HONG KONG AIRPORT cancelled a number of flights today after thousands of protesters stormed the terminal.

Police reports said up to 5,000 people arrived at the terminal in what airport authorities said “seriously disrupted” flights operations.

A statement from airport management said: “Other than the departure flights that have completed the check-in process and the arrival flights that are already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

“Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today.”

It also warned traffic to the airport was backed up and the facility’s car parks were full adding “members of the public are advised not to come to the airport”.

Protests have been ongoing on the streets of Hong Kong since June when chief executive Carrie Lam refused to resign over a controversial extradition bill.

Those opposed to it claimed the bill, if passed, would threaten the independence of Hong Kong and make it easier for critics of the Chinese government to be extradited. 

‘Terrorism’

At the same time that protesters bombarded the airport with signs, government officials in China came out in opposition to the protests, branding them an act of “terrorism”.

Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous region of China since being handed back by Britain. 

The protests have escalated into violence on a number of occasions and police have been firing tear gas to restrain people. A number of police officers have reportedly been injured during the clashes.

Yang Guang, spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State council said protesters were engaging in violent criminal activity.

“Hong Kong’s radical demonstrators have repeatedly used extremely dangerous tools to attack police officers, which already constitutes a serious violent crime, and also shows the first signs of terrorism emerging,” he said.

“This wantonly tramples on Hong Kong’s rule of law and social order,” he said at a press briefing in Beijing.

Yang’s remarks came a day after thousands of pro-democracy protesters defied warnings from authorities to hit the streets for the 10th weekend in a row.

Yang said a “tiny minority” were engaging in violence which he condemned as “a serious challenge to Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability”.

It is the biggest threat to Beijing’s rule of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city since its handover from Britain in 1997 – and has drawn repeated criticism but no forceful actions yet from the central Chinese government.

With reporting from AFP. © – AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

