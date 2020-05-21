This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This is the end of Hong Kong': China proposes controversial security laws

The proposal follows major protests in Hong Kong last year.

By AFP Thursday 21 May 2020, 10:30 PM
34 minutes ago 6,842 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5105125
People hold colonial era flags of Hong Kong during a protest in Hong Kong earlier this month.
People hold colonial era flags of Hong Kong during a protest in Hong Kong earlier this month.
People hold colonial era flags of Hong Kong during a protest in Hong Kong earlier this month.

CHINA’S PARLIAMENT HAS said that it will introduce a proposal tomorrow for a national security law in Hong Kong at its annual session. 

The announcement today was quickly described by pro-democracy politicians and activists as “the end of Hong Kong”. They expressed fears that it will tighten Beijing’s grip on the semi-autonomous city.

China has made clear it wants new security legislation after Hong Kong experienced seven months of massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests last year.

The proposal, planned for the first day of the National People’s Congress, would strengthen “enforcement mechanisms” in the financial hub, the parliament’s spokesman Zhang Yesui said.

China’s parliament considers it “necessary to improve and uphold the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy,” Zhang said, referring to the arrangement that has underpinned the city’s liberties and economy.

The city enjoys freedoms unseen in China, which are protected by an agreement made before former colonial power Britain handed the territory back to Beijing in 1997.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus warned that imposing such a law on Hong Kong would be “highly destabilizing, and would be met with strong condemnation from the United States and the international community”.

President Donald Trump promised a response when told of the move on Hong Kong.

“I don’t know what it is, because nobody knows yet. If it happens, we’ll address that issue very strongly,” Trump said.

re-china-congress Journalists attend a news conference by Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the National People's Congress. Source: AP/PA Images

Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing political party DAB voiced its support for the “responsible move”. 

However, pro-democracy politicians criticised the proposal. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This is the end of Hong Kong, this is the end of One Country, Two Systems, make no mistake about it,” Civic Party lawmaker Dennis Kwok told reporters.

Politician Tanya Chan said that China had “shown zero respect for Hong Kong people” by attempting to enact the law without consultation.

“Many Hong Kongers must be as angry as us now, but we must remember not to give up,” she added.

Chris Patten, Hong Kong’s final British governor before the 1997 handover, said the proposal signalled a “comprehensive assault on the city’s autonomy” and would be “hugely damaging”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie