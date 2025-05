A HOSEPIPE BAN has come into effect in areas of Donegal, Meath and Westmeath as a result of a “sharp drop in water levels”.

The ban, officially referred to as a water conservation order, will apply to Milford, Co Donegal, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Kells-Oldcastle, Co Meath for six weeks.

It was announced by Uisce Éireann last week as part of efforts to safeguard water resources for essential purposes.

A spokesperson for the national water utility said this was due to a “sharp drop in water levels” at the sources supplying these areas following a “drier-than-average autumn, winter and spring”.

Lough Owel, the main source of water for Mullingar Public Water Supply, is at its lowest level in 50 years.

Lough Colmcille and Lough Bane which supply Milford in Donegal and Kells-Oldcastle in Co Meath respectively, are also at historically low levels.

Lough Colmcille in Co Donegal which Uisce Éireann said it is as a 'historically low level'. Uisce Éireann Uisce Éireann

Uisce Éireann said it has been working in recent weeks to put in place measures designed to protect the supplies of water including leakage repair, pressure management and water conservation campaigns.

Margaret Attridge, Head of Water Operations at Uisce Éireann, said: “Uisce Éireann’s top priority is to protect our water supply for use in homes, businesses and essential services.

“The past 12 months have been drier than normal when compared to the long-term average.”

Attridge is urging customers to be mindful of their water usage, especially as the summer approaches.

“As we enter the summer months, warmer weather creates a surge in demand for water, for gardening, leisure and other purposes. However, using a hosepipe for one hour is the equivalent of the daily water usage of an average family and this is generally a non-essential use of water.

“We are asking everyone to play their part in conserving water and reporting leaks to help alleviate the pressure on our water supplies.”

Among other methods of conservation, Attridge recommends reusing household water for the garden and taking shorter showers.