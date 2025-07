A HOSEPIPE BAN is coming into effect for Waterford, Tipperary, Wexford and most of Cork.

These are in addition to the three existing Water Conservation Orders, which remain in place for Mullingar in Co Westmeath, Milford in Co Donegal, and the Kells-Oldcastle are of Co Meath.

The latest orders, issued by Uisce Éireann, will stay stay in place for seven weeks – until 16 September. Cork City is not included in the ban.

However, Uisce Éireann is appealing to everyone, regardless of location, to try to save water as almost 50 supplies are currently in drought status.

Using a hosepipe for one hour is equivalent to the daily water usage of an average family.

Those in areas covered by the hosepipe ban shouldn’t use garden hoses or use water for other non-essential tasks and activities, such as watering a garden.

Commercial premises are included in the ban.

In a statement, Uisce Éireann said: “These latest Water Conservation Orders have been issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes following a sharp increase in demand across these four counties since the start of the summer.

“This has put increased pressure on rivers and other water sources supplying these areas, many of which are at historically low levels following a drier than normal autumn, winter and spring.”

The utility said it’s also taking other measures to lessen the strain on supply, such as repairing leaks and tankering reservoirs.

Mairead Conlon, Asset Strategy Manager with Uisce Éireann, said the past 12 months have been “drier than normal” when compared to the long-term average.

“While recent rainfall has brought some respite, it will take much longer for all our supplies to recover.”

She said the situation is compounded by recent increased demand in the south of the country due to warm weather, as well as an influx in tourists.

Here are other tips to reduce water consumption:

Use a bucket and sponge for your car instead of a hose or power washer

Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth

Shower instead of bathe, and make it quick

Fully load the dishwasher and washing machine