More than a dozen people hospitalised from cannabis edibles in recent months

THE HSE HAVE warned that synthetic cannabinoids in cannabis jellies have caused over a dozen people to be hospitalised in the past several months.

On Sunday three young children became ill and were hospitalised after they consumed a product advertised as cannabis-infused edibles in west Dublin.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One the HSE’s clinical lead of addiction services, Professor Eamon Keenan, said that the consumption of synthetic canabinoids is a growing public health problem.

“When you’re looking at these sweets, there’s two issues. First of all, there’s the accidental ingestion of the sweets by children as we’ve seen just in the last couple of days,” he said.

“Secondly, because there’s no regulation or quality control on these substances, people do not know what they’re taking. So people may purchase these products online or from a drug dealer. And in fact they contain no THC or no cannabis, but contain synthetic cannabinoids.”

“These are manmade chemicals, which are designed to mimic the effects of cannabis but they’re associated with much more severe side effects. People can experience respiratory problems, cardiac problems, mental health problems, such as psychosis, aggression, and paranoia.”

In January, the HSE issued a warning to the public saying it is “concerned” about the public health risks associated with synthetic cannabinoids, while a number of people were hospitalised in the Tipperary region in December after eating Jolly Rancher jellies.

An Garda Síochána Cannabis jellies marked as 'Runtz' sweets which led to the hospitalisation of three young children. An Garda Síochána

Keenan advised parents to speak to their children about drugs, and said that the right age to start having these conversations was when their children were in early secondary school.

“It might be an opportunity for parents to speak to your child and say ‘Have you heard about these? Do you know people who are taking these? Is this happening in our area?’ Then it’ll open up a broader discussion with their child in relation to substance use in the general sense,” he said.

Keenan added that parents should look out for a fall off in their child’s performance in school, the child hanging around with new friends and mood changes.

He also urged parents to visit the HSE’s drugs.ie webiste if they needed further resources or information.