Govt to announce plan to extend hot meal programme to all schools by 2030

THE GOVERNMENT WILL today announce plans to expand the hot school meals programme beyond Deis schools starting in 2024, with plans to expand the scheme to all schools by 2030.

Plans to extend the hot meals programme to all schools was initially recommended as part of an independent review.

It is understood that Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will support the extension of the programme in a phased approach.

Under the proposed expansion, all school going children would receive one hot meal a day.

Humphreys is due to make the announcement later today, alongside the extension of the programme to all remaining Deis primary schools from September.

This expansion is expected provide hot meals to an additional 60,000 pupils at Deis schools.

The independent review has also recommended increasing the funding rates for meal options within the scheme, which have remained static since the programme was introduced in 2003.

The report itself was positive about the existing scheme, saying that there was an improved attendance at schools due to meals being provided.

Currently, 1,600 schools receive funding from the overall meals programme, with 260,000 children able to receive meals at school.

The hot school meals programme, which first began in 2019 as a pilot programme, currently provides meals to 300 schools, with approximately 55,000 children receiving them daily.