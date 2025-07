A STATUS YELLOW high temperature warning will kick in at noon today for the east and midlands of the country.

Counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, and Tipperary are all subjected to the warning – which is to last until 6am tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are expected to spike up to 29 degrees at 5pm today, with temperatures ranging between 25 degrees and 29 degrees between the hours of 1pm to 9pm in the affected counties.

Nighttime temperatures are forecast only to drop to 17 degrees at the lowest.

Met Éireann warned that potential impacts can include water safety issues, due to the increase use of lakes and beaches, heat stress, the possibility of forest fires, and uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

Uisce Éireann yesterday declared a drought in several counties. The body has urged the public to conserve water wherever is possible over the coming days as the heatwave is set to descend on the country.

From tomorrow at noon, a status yellow temperature warning will kick in once again, this time for the entire country. The warning is valid until 6am Sunday and the same potential impacts and temperatures apply, according to Met Éireann.